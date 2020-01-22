City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Up 2.1%

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 445.50 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.84), 621,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 541,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.72).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 428.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 418.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

About City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?