Civista Bancshares Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04.

CIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 243.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 96.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 39.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

