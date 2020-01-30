Civitas Social Housing PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.33 (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Civitas Social Housing stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.30) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.04. Civitas Social Housing has a 1 year low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $612.69 million and a P/E ratio of 23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

