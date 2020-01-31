CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.43 and last traded at $34.43, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CK Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

