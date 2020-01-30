CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN CKX opened at $9.50 on Thursday. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.54% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

