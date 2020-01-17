Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 899,200 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Clarus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Clarus by 21.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 21.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

CLAR traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 111,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

