Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. 50,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $393.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 233,342 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,772,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

