Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ earnings. Clean Energy Fuels posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Energy Fuels.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter.

CLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,252. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $542.51 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

