Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,176 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $97,455.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,569.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,351 shares of company stock worth $1,851,907. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $100,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLH stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,438. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

