Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.38. 211,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,010. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $97,455.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,569.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,907. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,323 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,328,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 214,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 52,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

