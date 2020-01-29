Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Shares Down 11.1%

Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), 2,146,391 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,640,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a quick ratio of 20.23 and a current ratio of 20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25.

Clear Leisure Company Profile (LON:CLP)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

Read More: Market Perform