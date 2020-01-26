Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EMO opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

About Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

