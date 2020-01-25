ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $8.55 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

In other news, Director Robert D. Agdern bought 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,344.52.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

