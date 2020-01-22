Clearfield (CLFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

