Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLFD stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,610. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $194.76 million, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,541.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clearfield by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clearfield by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clearfield by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

