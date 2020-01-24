Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $3.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 146,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,858. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

