Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 1,612,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,133. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

