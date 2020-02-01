Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Trading Up 27.1%

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was up 27.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.32, approximately 636,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 149,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $467.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Harrison David bought 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,714.49. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

