Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CLW stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Harrison David bought 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,714.49. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

