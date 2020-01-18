Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearway Energy is poised to gain from its long-lived renewable assets. Clearway Energy’s planned capital expenditure expands renewable generation and helps it to maintain its generation portfolio in compliance with environmental regulations. Focus on North American operation is acting as a tailwind for the company. Notably, shares of Clearway Energy have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company completes acquisition of 527 MW Carlsbad Energy Center further expanding its clean energy generation portfolio. However, Clearway Energy generates a substantial volume of electricity from renewable sources, subject to favorable weather conditions that could not be assured always. Dependence on performance of third-party transmission lines may impact its performance. High debt level of the company is a concern.”

Several other research firms have also commented on CWEN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Clearway Energy stock remained flat at $$21.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 526,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,864. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.35). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,456,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

