Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Update

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 70,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

CBLI stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.74. Cleveland BioLabs has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 93.20% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

