Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CBLI traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 114,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,348. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 93.20% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

