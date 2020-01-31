Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.79. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 795,757 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 93.20% and a negative net margin of 241.79%.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

