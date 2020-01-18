Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs for the fourth quarter and 2019 have been declining lately. The company is likely to gain from major supply deals and higher steel demand in the United States. Higher iron ore prices will also support margins. The company is also focused on reducing debt. Moreover, it is expected to gain from bright prospects of the HBI project. The addition of its HBI plant is expected to create new demand and boost margins. However, the company is exposed to headwinds from lower steel pricing, which is exerting pressure on pellet price realization. Higher U.S. steel production has led to the sharp decline in U.S. steel prices so far this year. The benchmark hot-rolled coil steel prices have also declined this year. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.14.

CLF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 5,962,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,287. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,637 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

