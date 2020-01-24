Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) Shares Up 1.1%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$29.08 ($20.62) and last traded at A$28.93 ($20.52), 271,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$28.62 ($20.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.19.

In other news, insider Philippe Wolgen 1,513,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs for the treatment of severe skin disorders in Europe and Switzerland. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria that has completed Phase II and III trials in the United States and Europe.

