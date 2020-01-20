Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Clipper Realty also posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CLPR stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a P/E ratio of -119.33 and a beta of 0.10. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

In related news, Director Howard M. Lorber bought 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bistricer bought 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $110,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,267,213.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,656 shares of company stock valued at $444,616. 32.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

