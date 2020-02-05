Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

CLPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $189.90 million, a P/E ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 0.09. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

In related news, CEO David Bistricer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,652,238.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard M. Lorber bought 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,656 shares of company stock worth $444,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 393,635 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 106,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

