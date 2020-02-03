Clorox (CLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLX opened at $157.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04. Clorox has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?