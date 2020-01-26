Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

Clorox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Shares of CLX opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

