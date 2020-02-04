Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLX. Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

