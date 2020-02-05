Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.16. Clorox also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra reiterated a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $7.78 on Tuesday, hitting $163.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

