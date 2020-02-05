Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.10-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. Clorox also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.10-6.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.62. 3,170,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,434. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

