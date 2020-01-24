Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Sell

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,284 ($16.89) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,393 ($18.32).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBG. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) target price (down from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,470.64 ($19.35).

LON CBG traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,490 ($19.60). The stock had a trading volume of 306,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,586.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,430.17.

In other news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30 shares of company stock worth $44,757.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

