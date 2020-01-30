Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,450 at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBG. Canaccord Genuity lowered Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,148 ($15.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,582.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.75.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30 shares of company stock valued at $44,757.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

