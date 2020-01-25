Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,410

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) price objective (down from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,511 ($19.88) to GBX 1,393 ($18.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,470.64 ($19.35).

CBG opened at GBX 1,490 ($19.60) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,586.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,430.41.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total value of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30 shares of company stock valued at $44,757.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

