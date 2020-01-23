Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBG. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.21) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,511 ($19.88) to GBX 1,393 ($18.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) price target (down from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,487 ($19.56).

LON CBG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,478 ($19.44). 386,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,586.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,429.85. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10.

In other news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total value of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Insiders bought 30 shares of company stock worth $44,757 over the last three months.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

