Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 4158447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $261,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?