Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 5492121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $390,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

