Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Trading Down 0.5%

Cloudcall Group PLC (LON:CALL) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.02 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.29), 21,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 22,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.30).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 million and a P/E ratio of -8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.82.

Cloudcall Group Company Profile (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the CloudCall name.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio