Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudera posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLDR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Cloudera stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,658. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

