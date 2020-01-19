Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Receives $20.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

