Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

NYSE NET opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $60,419,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com