Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

