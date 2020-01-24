Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 2,741.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,607,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.21. 6,041,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,828,786. The company has a market capitalization of $504.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.13. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

