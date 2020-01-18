Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 32,190,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 9,954,231 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $8.90.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 614.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 251,881 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 85.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 369,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,607,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments