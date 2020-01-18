Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.13. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

