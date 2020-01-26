CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 145 to GBX 170. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CMC Markets traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.14), with a volume of 173134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.60 ($2.17).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 138.33 ($1.82).

In other news, insider Euan Marshall bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.92. The firm has a market cap of $471.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks