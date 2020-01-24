CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 138.33 ($1.82).

CMC Markets stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 163 ($2.14). 173,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.26 million and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.58. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.56.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

