CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 134 ($1.76).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69).

Shares of LON CMCX traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 158.80 ($2.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.70 million and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.92. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 168 ($2.21).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

See Also: What is Depreciation?