CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $209.24. 1,245,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.50 and a 200 day moving average of $207.29. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 2,471.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

